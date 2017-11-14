Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen tunes out F1 rumours

"It has helped a lot"


14 November 2017 - 10h20, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen says he no longer pays attention to F1 rumours.

In recent days, weeks and months, the Danish driver has been called the ’bad boy’ of F1.

And now Haas is reportedly under pressure from its technical partner Ferrari to replace him with Antonio Giovinazzi for 2018, notwithstanding Magnussen’s firm contract.

Magnussen, though, says he has tuned out the rumours.

"One thing I stopped a while ago is looking at social media," the 25-year-old told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"It has helped a lot. I don’t care what people say about me. If someone says something negative, journalists tell me anyway but I’m not actually bothered.

"Of course, it’s not my goal to be unpopular, but to get results sometimes you have to put your elbows out a bit."

Magnussen is referring to a spate of complaints from rival drivers about his aggressive driving tactics.

"I don’t want to be the most popular among the other drivers," he insisted. "What matters to me is the results and what the stewards say.

"And this year I’ve only got one penalty because of my driving, and that means I’m not so bad.

"In the paddock I have friends, but not among the drivers. But it would never work anyway, so I don’t mind," Magnussen added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1