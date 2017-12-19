Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen to join Alonso, Stroll at Daytona - report

A third Formula 1 driver


19 December 2017 - 10h59, by GMM 

A third current F1 driver looks set to contest the iconic Daytona 24 hour sports car race next month.

It was already known that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will appear at the famous race in the US in January.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper is now reporting that Haas driver Kevin Magnussen could also be there, as he is "close" to a deal for a seat in the prototype class.

The report said Magnussen’s deal is being helped by Dallara, a joint partner of both the Haas team and the Daytona outfit Action Express Racing.

Magnussen’s father Jan is set to contest Daytona in the sports car class in a Corvette.

Haas would not comment on Ekstra Bladet’s report.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1