Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract

"Romain’s contract was done in the summer of 2015"


5 June 2017 - 12h49, by GMM 

Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017.

With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for seven Friday morning sessions with Haas, it is the American team’s Danish regular Kevin Magnussen who will give up his car on six of those occasions.

"The reason Kevin is missing more than Romain (Grosjean) is merely because of our agreements," Haas chief Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet.

"Romain’s contract was done in the summer of 2015, and Kevin’s in autumn 2016," he explained.

"Kevin understood this from the very beginning and has shown a willingness to put the team first ever since he started with us," Steiner added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1