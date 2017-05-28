Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen not worried over court date

"I’m not thinking about it right now"


28 May 2017 - 11h04, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen sounds unconcerned about the prospect of heading to court next week.

Recently, we reported that the Haas driver’s ousted former manager Dorte Riis Madsen is pursuing a claim against Magnussen for current and future earnings.

The Copenhagen proceedings are set to begin next week.

"I’m not thinking about it right now and I have nothing to say at this time," Magnussen told Ekstra Bladet newspaper in Monaco.

"I don’t know much about the case but I will get more insight in the coming week. At the moment I don’t even know if I have to show up," the 24-year-old said.

In the paddock itself, the Danish driver is quite popular.

"I’m a big fan of Kevin’s," F1 veteran David Coulthard told the Danish broadcaster TV2.

"So far he’s just found it difficult to show his talent, as he has either not been at the right team or not been with a team for long enough."

The small American team Haas appears happy with former McLaren driver Magnussen, who switched from Renault for 2017 and beyond.

"We are a small team and he is a driver that fits well with that," owner Gene Haas said in Monaco. "It seems that we are a good match.

"But I think both drivers are equal," the American billionaire added.

"Romain Grosjean has a very different driving style, but over a full season I think they are very evenly matched."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1