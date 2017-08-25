Logo
F1 - Magnussen not sorry after ’suck my b-lls’ rebuke

"We just don’t like each other"


25 August 2017 - 08h28, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are refusing to make up after their high-profile falling out in Hungary recently.

Haas driver Magnussen entered the August break by telling Hulkenberg to "suck my b-lls", following their on-track battle.

Renault’s Hulkenberg started the row by interrupting a live television interview to tell Magnussen he is the "most unsporting driver" in F1.

Asked if they had got together since then to clear the air, German Hulkenberg told Bild newspaper: "No. And we will not. There’s nothing to clarify.

"We just don’t like each other."

Magnussen, meanwhile, told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet: "I watched the incident afterwards and it was hard driving from my side.

"I try my best and, yes, sometimes I squeeze the lemon as tightly as possible and go over the limit.

"But I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to get results," he added.

Asked how his Haas bosses responded to the controversial "suck my b-lls" comment, Magnussen answered: "They just laughed.

"They want me to drive a hard race and that’s what they got!"

And when asked if he will get together to clear the air with Hulkenberg, Magnussen said: "We haven’t spoken, and we will not."



