Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen not commenting on negative report

"I have no real comment"


3 March 2017 - 11h20, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports 2017 is his ’last chance’ in F1.

Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring that a ’third chance’ is rare in F1 — particularly for a driver who left McLaren and then Renault amid acrimony and internal criticism.

"I have no real comment," he told Denmark’s BT newspaper.

"I feel that I deserve to be in formula one, and of course I am happy to be here at Haas. It’s nice to come into a team that really wants me — because they think I fit well and can contribute something positive.

"Haas is the best experience out of the three seasons I have been in F1," Magnussen, 24, added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1