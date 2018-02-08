Logo
F1 - Magnussen moving from Denmark to Dubai

"Dubai is far more central than Copenhagen"


8 February 2018 - 13h10, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen is relocating from his native Denmark to Dubai.

BT newspaper said the Haas driver has already sold his existing apartment and will move into his new one in Dubai next week.

"I have an apartment in the area called Dubai Marina, which is near the international airport," Magnussen said.

Already living in Dubai is popular F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

"Dubai is far more central than Copenhagen when you look at the F1 calendar," said Magnussen.

"I can save a lot of travel days by living in Dubai that I can use for training. And the weather is similar to the temperatures of many F1 races. So it’s something that hopefully will make me a better driver," he added.

And Magnussen, 25, said a new personal trainer will be joining him in Dubai, but not his girlfriend Louise.

"We are still together but we did not live together in Copenhagen," he explained. "She must take care of her job, so she will stay in Denmark for now."



