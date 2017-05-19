Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen-manager dispute heads to court

Attempts at an out of court settlement have failed


19 May 2017 - 13h19, by GMM 

A broken relationship between Kevin Magnussen and his former manager is heading to court.

After his McLaren seat fell through after a single year, Magnussen reportedly split with his long-time manager Dorte Riis Madsen.

We reported last year that the 24-year-old Dane had negotiated his own 2016 Renault seat, and was also assisted by his billionaire sponsor Anders Holch Povlsen as he put together his new multi-year Haas deal.

Now, Ekstra Bladet newspaper says a court battle with Riis Madsen will begin on June 1.

The case will be heard in Copenhagen, with Magnussen’s former manager claiming damages for the driver’s current and future income over breach of contract.

"Attempts at an out of court settlement have failed," the Danish newspaper claimed.

Former Danish racing driver Jason Watt said disputes over long-term contracts in motor racing are nothing new.

"Contract lengths of 10-15 years are not unusual," he said. "A manager puts in money to build a career and it may take years before there is a return."

Riis Madsen would not comment, and Magnussen said only: "I have nothing to say at this time."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1