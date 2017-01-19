Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen ’disappointed’ with Renault criticism

"I don’t think it will do any good to talk about it"


19 January 2017 - 10h31, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen says he was "disappointed" to hear about his former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul’s recent parting shot.

Last week, as the Danish driver heads to Haas for 2017, his former Renault chief Abiteboul said Magnussen "stood still" last year.

"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," the Frenchman told Auto Hebdo magazine.

"Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses."

When asked about those disparaging remarks, Magnussen said during a visit to Haas’ F1 headquarters: "I will not comment on Cyril’s opinions at all."

Asked by the Danish newspaper BT if he really wants to leave Abiteboul’s claims unchallenged, Magnussen insisted: "Yes, I can do that.

"I don’t think it will do any good to talk about it. But it’s clear that I am surprised. And disappointed," the 24-year-old added.

For Magnussen, the comments are actually an unfortunate pattern, as following his departure from McLaren he was similarly criticised by Ron Dennis.

"Yes, I can see that. But what should I do?" Magnussen responded.

Asked if his former teams might both be guilty of pointing fingers rather than acknowledging their own shortcomings, he concluded: "It could be something like that."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1