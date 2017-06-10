Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen caught out by Haas contract

"I didn’t know that my contract deviated from his on that point"


10 June 2017 - 11h15, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen has admitted he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.

When the Ferrari-linked American team said recently it would give Antonio Giovinazzi seven Friday practice outings in 2017, it emerged that it will be Magnussen rather than Romain Grosjean making way on all but one occasion.

Magnussen is quoted by Speed Week: "I didn’t know that my contract deviated from his (Grosjean’s) on that point.

"I thought both would be the same, so when I was offered the contract I said ’No problem’.

"I think at his former team (Lotus) Romain had a bad experience because they shortened almost all of his Fridays. That is why, on this point, he was more attentive with the contract than I was," the Dane added.

"It’s not an ideal situation," Magnussen continued, "but it doesn’t bother me. I just have to make up for lost time."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1