The Norwegian driver will get back behind the wheel of a C3 WRC for Vodafone Rally de Portugal (17-20 May) and Rally Italia Sardegna (7-10 June) as the team looks to bolster its squad alongside Craig Breen and Kris Meeke.

It will be Østberg’s first appearance on gravel in a C3, but the 30-year-old already has experience of the car this year after he finished sixth on the Swedish snow.

He also has gravel experience in 2018 after he tackled New Zealand’s Rally of Otago in a Ford Escort RS MkII earlier this month but retired with suspension issues.

“It feels good to be back in the car and back with the team again after a long break since Rally Sweden,” Ostberg explained. “I’ll do anything to prove that I’m worth keeping in the car after these two rallies and hopefully I’ll get back in the car later on in the season.”

Østberg has been successful in Portugal and Sardinia for Citroën in the past, claiming third and second-place finishes respectively four years ago in a DS 3 WRC.