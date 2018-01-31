Campos Vexatec Racing is pleased to announce the 22 year old Italian Luca Ghiotto as one of its drivers for the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Following to a remarkable Karting and junior Formulas career, Luca came to the Formula One paddock’s attention in 2015, by achieving five wins in the 2015 GP3 Series, breaking the record for the number of pole positions and fastest laps in a season, narrowly missing out on the title to Esteban Ocon, after losing out to the Frenchman at the final race of the season.

2015 GP3 runner-up Luca became a GP2 race-winner in his 2016 rookie season, before the series was rebranded for 2017. Last year he has been a regular front-runner in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, finishing 20 races inside the top 10 and closing his campaign fourth in the Drivers’ Championship with three podium finishes and one win in his Monza home GP. His 2017 FIA Formula 2 team won the Teams’ Championship, also thanks to Luca’s contribution to the specific team standing.

Adrián Campos (Team Principal): "Campos Vexatec Racing has been following Luca’s career for a few years and we were very impressed by his debut in the GP3 championship first and by his growth in the GP2 Series the following year, up to the 2017 season when the series became FIA Formula 2.

To succeed in this challenge, particular drivers with an exceptional profile are needed and Luca meets this requirement perfectly. We are therefore very pleased to have him in Campos Racing, joining forces to approach the 2018 FIA Formula 2 championship with the highest of ambitions."

Luca Ghiotto: “I am obviously very excited to be joining Campos Vexatec Racing. Adrian Campos has the highest culture of motorsport due to his past as Formula One driver and the following experience as winning team principal. This is a great opportunity for me, because Campos Racing has shown many times that it is one of the best places for a young driver to be and I intend to make the most of this opportunity, while doing the best possible job for the team.

I would like to thank Adrián Campos and all the team for this opportunity and I’m sure it is going to be an intense and successful season for us together."