Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lost money hurt Manor survival chances - owner

"We made a huge amount of progress on and off track but..."


9 January 2017 - 12h32, by GMM 

Manor owner Stephen Fitzpatrick has admitted losing tenth place in the 2016 world championship was a real blow to the team’s hopes of survival.

In late November, he denied that the lost $13-15 million in official prize money as a result of falling behind Sauber could spell the end of the backmarker team.

But Manor has just been placed into administration and is now in danger of collapsing prior to the 2017 opener in Melbourne.

Fitzpatrick admitted to his team’s embattled staff in a letter: "For much of the season we were on track (for tenth place).

"But the dramatic race in Brazil ended our hopes of this result and ultimately brought into doubt the team’s ability to race in 2017," he added.

"I would like to thank the team for their constant hard work, determination and passion," Fitzpatrick continued.

"We made a huge amount of progress on and off track but ultimately it was not enough."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1