Sébastien Loeb’s hugely successful switch to the FIA World Touring Car Championship almost didn’t happen, it has emerged.

Loeb, the nine-time world rally champion, spent two seasons racing in the WTCC between 2014 and 2015, winning six times and placing third in the title race on both occasions.

However, in an interview published in respected French motorsport title AUTOhebdo recently, Loeb revealed that he almost called time on his driving career after ending his dominant and lengthy World Rally Championship tenure.

Instead, he found the lure of a stint in the WTCC too tempting to turn down. And despite no longer driving in the all-action championship, Loeb remains very much involved through his eponymous team, which has confirmed Tom Chilton and John Filippi for 2017.

“When I decided to stop with the WRC, I thought that I might retire,” said Loeb. “But in the end I ended up doing some different competitions that interested me. I didn’t win any titles but I won some races in different disciplines, in WTCC and rallycross.”