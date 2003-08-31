Loeb open to WRC return

Sébastien Loeb has hinted that he could make "one or two" WRC appearances next season after enjoying a successful gravel test in Citroën’s C3 World Rally Car.

Citroën invited the nine-time world champion to drive the car in Catalonia this week at its pre-event test for RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España (5 - 8 October). Loeb took the wheel on Wednesday, six weeks after sampling the car for the first time on French asphalt.

Addressing speculation that he might make a WRC comeback in 2018, Loeb said much depended on his Rallycross programme with Peugeot, but that a limited number of rallies were a possibility.

"I’m waiting to know if Peugeot continues in World RX," he explained. "If they do, it will be my main programme for next year. Next to that, if there is some opportunity to drive the [C3] car in one or two [WRC] races, anything is possible, but it’s not decided at the moment."

At the test, the Frenchman evaluated different suspension and differential settings in a bid to refine the set-up and improve grip.

"It’s a long time since I have driven a rally car on gravel, so I was happy to get the chance to test this new kind of car," Loeb said. "It’s also possible to bring my experience to Citroën, to help them if I can to improve the car a bit, and for me to have fun."

"I didn’t really know what to expect and finally I found it not too difficult to drive. The feeling is quite good, it’s maybe a bit tricky in the fast corners when you lose the grip, a bit like on Tarmac, but the rest seems to be quite efficient. I was happy also to have a good feeling in the car and in the stage."