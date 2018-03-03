Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Loeb ’curious’ ahead of WRC return

He wants to know where he’ll be


3 March 2018 - 15h06, by www.wrc.com 

The nine-time world champion returns to Citroën’s C3 hot seat after a WRC absence of more than three years. His last top-flight outing with the French manufacturer came at Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2015 where he and co-driver Daniel Elena finished eighth.

Despite a successful recent test at Almeria, Spain allowing Loeb to give his approval to the suspension modifications Citroën Racing has made to the C3 since he last drove the car in 2017, Loeb wasn’t prepared to predict where he will finish when the action gets underway on Mexico’s gravel stages.

"The goal is to have fun, to drive like I feel and I’m quite curious to know where I will be," Loeb told WRC.com. "For Mexico it’s difficult to know, difficult to have ambition and it’s too long that I didn’t drive.

"We will have some disadvantage. I don’t know the stages as well as the other drivers, so it’s really difficult to know where we will be. It will be very complicated to win."

Loeb’s outing at Rally Guanajuato Mexico will mark the beginning of a three-event WRC programme with the team he won all of his championship titles with during a glittering career. He is scheduled to also drive the C3 on Corsica’s asphalt roads (5 - 8 April) and at Spain’s mixed surface fixture (25 - 28 October).

Loeb has identified the need to establish a good early rhythm as he bids to show he hasn’t lost any of his WRC speed, despite turning 44 on Monday.

He said: "My rivals are driving all the season, testing a lot and driving in the rallies. They are in the rhythm that I lost since a few years now. I think it will be very difficult but I hope I will be in a good rhythm as well."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC