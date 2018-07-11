Logo
F1 - Liberty working on Silverstone deal - Brawn

"We’re working on it methodically"


11 July 2018 - 09h58, by GMM 

Ross Brawn says Liberty Media is working on securing the future of the British grand prix.

Silverstone owner the BRDC has actually triggered a break clause in the contract, meaning that unless another deal can be agreed, 2019 will be the last race.

F1 owner Liberty’s sporting boss Brawn says he’s working on the deal.

"Silverstone is a special event on the calendar and we all want to make sure it stays there for a long time," he said.

"We are working hard with the BRDC to find a satisfactory agreement for both sides," Brawn added.

The BRDC terminated its current deal in the hope of renegotiating a more financially favourable deal, and Brawn said he would prefer if the talks remained private.

"We’re working on it methodically, and it’s always best to do so out of sight and without sensational headlines," he said.

"We want to stay at Silverstone for the long term, because it’s one of the birthplaces of motor sport. When there is something to announce, we will be the first to do so," added Brawn.


