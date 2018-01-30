The start time of grands prix could be set to change, according to France’s Auto Hebdo.

The report claims that, following a recent meeting between Liberty Media and the sport’s broadcasters, "several ideas were tabled including a change to the race starting time".

For years, European races have begun at 2pm, but now a postponement until 3.10 is proposed "in order to attract more viewers".

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport explains further that the later start time would "meet the commercial needs of TV and assist the American public who are disadvantaged by the (existing) start time".

The report explained that practice and qualifying times would also be correspondingly moved.

As for the odd 3.10pm proposed start time, Gazzetta explained: "This is to meet the demands of some broadcasters for commercial purposes and an American public accustomed to the transmission of commercials before the start".

The report said the start time for night races like Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi would not be affected, while the French GP this year could take place at 4.10pm to avoid a clash with a key World Cup football match.