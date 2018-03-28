Bahrain will set the scene for the next round of tensions between F1 owner Liberty Media and angry top teams Ferrari and Mercedes.

The top teams are already threatening to quit formula one after 2020, if Liberty presses ahead with plans for a budget cap and significantly altered engine rules.

Publications including France’s Le Figaro now report that Liberty Media intends to unveil its latest draft of its plans for 2021 and beyond in Bahrain.

It appears that Red Bull is at least on Liberty’s side for now.

"We need a reduction in costs," Dr Helmut Marko is quoted as saying. "However it happens does not matter.

"No team is making money — the business model is not sound or healthy."

And another Red Bull official, team boss Christian Horner, urges Liberty to take a hard line rather than be influenced by pressure.

"Liberty must impose its views and take strong decisions," he said. "Clearly, you will never get all of the teams to agree."