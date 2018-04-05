Logo
F1 - Liberty struggling to launch ’F1 TV’

"It will be operational as soon as possible"


5 April 2018 - 10h43, by GMM 

Liberty Media is struggling to launch F1’s new live streaming service.

Before Australia, the new F1 owner announced that limited countries would have access to the service — but it was delayed until Bahrain.

And now, it has emerged that ’F1 TV’ is also not ready for Bahrain, amid rumours beta testing revealed a slew of glitches.

"It will be operational as soon as possible," a spokesperson told Bild newspaper. "Not in Bahrain."

The Swiss publication Motorsport Aktuell claims that F1 TV is now on track for China, a week after Bahrain.



