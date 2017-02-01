F1 should shake up its weekend format by eliminating the Friday practice sessions.

That is the view of Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul, when asked by the French magazine Auto Hebdo what Liberty Media should do after taking over the sport and ousting Bernie Ecclestone.

"Liberty Media should be given a few months to analyse the situation," he said, "before it can comment on this issue.

"But generally, the current format of the race weekend has to change.

"Friday practice does not play any role. We need to think about this, because there are ways to make formula one more dynamic without spending money and without affecting the structure of the teams," Abiteboul added.