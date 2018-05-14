Logo
F1 - Liberty refunds money after F1 streaming launch

"We acknowledge the problems with the live stream"


14 May 2018 - 14h09, by GMM 

F1 fans are getting a refund after a shambolic debut for Liberty Media’s new live streaming service.

Following a delay, F1 TV was finally launched in Barcelona, but Germany’s Auto Bild reports that the transmission has been problematic.

"We acknowledge the problems with the live stream on F1 TV Pro and will reimburse all customers for this weekend," confirmed Liberty spokesman Luca Colajanni.

"In motor racing you have these engine failures, but at the next race you try again and even win," he added.

It is not the only bad news for new F1 owner Liberty Media.

Writing in the Independent, F1 business journalist Christian Sylt reports that despite better track action, television ratings are down so far in 2018.

F1 chief executive Chase Carey said there are two main slumping markets — Italy, which has moved to pay TV, and Brazil.

"Brazil is a country without Felipe Massa racing. He was our Brazilian driver so that has an impact on viewership there," said Carey.

"Actually, the majority of our countries, take the top 20 countries, the majority of them are up but the impact in those two markets brings it sort of down mid single digits," he added.



