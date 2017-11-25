Logo
F1 news

F1 - Liberty ready to reveal new F1 logo

"We want to provide a fresh energy to the sport"


25 November 2017 - 08h28, by GMM 

F1’s new owners are preparing to reveal a new official logo for the sport in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, we reported that three potential new logos - to replace the familiar ’Flying 1’ logo introduced under Bernie Ecclestone - were being considered.

New F1 supremo Chase Carey confirmed that Liberty Media is now ready to unveil the new logo.

"We want to provide a fresh energy to the sport and thought the new logo was a great way to emphasise that," he told British television Sky in Abu Dhabi.

However, with fans denouncing the proposed new logos, Carey admitted that replacing Ecclestone’s well-liked trademark will be controversial.

"For sure, any time you change you are always going to get a mixed set of views," said Carey.

"We are not looking to change the sport, we are looking to provide a fresh innovation and energy to a sport that is a great sport. We think we can enhance and better it."



