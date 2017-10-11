F1 owner Liberty Media is poised to present to teams the sport’s post-2020 engine concept.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that in conjunction with the governing FIA, the proposed rules will be shown to the teams on October 31.

"For me personally, with a white sheet of paper I would have a twelve cylinder engine with the sound and the power that the fans want," Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko told Speed Week.

And Sebastian Vettel told Playboy: "Downsizing is the way the world has gone, but with our focus on the sport and the show we would be better advised against this trend.

"These days the cars are no longer so loud, and I believe this is not only not good for the spectators, but for us drivers as well," the Ferrari driver added.

However, it is believed that for 2021 and beyond, Liberty and the FIA have gone for a halfway house compromise between Marko’s wishes and the status quo, with a V6 engine with two turbos and MGU-K and MGU-H technology.

Marko says it is crucial that the new rules allow independent engine suppliers to develop the 2021 engine and compete with the car giants.

"This current dependency is unacceptable to us," he said, "because we cannot get the engine power that Mercedes and Ferrari have."

Marko added: "Formula one must become consumer rather than technology-friendly. People buy the iPhone because it’s easy to use, not because they want to know the technology inside it."

Auto Motor und Sport said the 2021 plan to make the engines cheaper and simpler includes a range of standardised parts.

It is believed Liberty is also proposing to scrap the F1 Commission and strategy group, and unveil on 7 November its plans for a budget cap to be installed as soon as 2019.