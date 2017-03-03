Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Liberty picks location for new F1 HQ

"London is the perfect place to grow our international fan base"


3 March 2017 - 12h01, by GMM 

Liberty Media has selected the location of F1’s new official headquarters.

When the buyout deal was completed, new CEO Chase Carey announced that ousted Bernie Ecclestone’s current offices in London - where the long-time F1 supremo also lives - are "too small" for the Liberty era.

Now, it emerges that F1 will move into the fourth and fifth floors of the $500 million London development in St James’ Market.

"Formula one is a global sport, attracting audiences of 400 million, and London is the perfect place to grow our international fan base," said F1 official Sacha Woodward Hill.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1