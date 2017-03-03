Liberty Media has selected the location of F1’s new official headquarters.

When the buyout deal was completed, new CEO Chase Carey announced that ousted Bernie Ecclestone’s current offices in London - where the long-time F1 supremo also lives - are "too small" for the Liberty era.

Now, it emerges that F1 will move into the fourth and fifth floors of the $500 million London development in St James’ Market.

"Formula one is a global sport, attracting audiences of 400 million, and London is the perfect place to grow our international fan base," said F1 official Sacha Woodward Hill.