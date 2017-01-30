Logo
F1 - Liberty must reduce F1 ticket prices - Prost

"At the moment it makes no sense"


30 January 2017 - 16h25, by GMM 

Alain Prost says cheaper tickets should be new F1 owner Liberty Media’s first priority.

Asked what he would do if he had just taken over, the F1 legend told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: "Lower prices to get into the circuits.

"At the moment it makes no sense. Because with empty grandstands, everything dies.

"I agree with Ross Brawn that we need a project of 4-5 years, with targeted structural reforms in several areas: technical, regulations, communication," Prost added.



