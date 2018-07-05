Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Liberty must improve on-track ’show’ - Berger

"I’m surprised there are still so many fans"


5 July 2018 - 14h01, by GMM 

Gerhard Berger says Liberty Media has lots of work to do to keep the F1 show alive.

The F1 legend, who drove for McLaren and Ferrari, told Auto Hebdo that a lot of what the sport’s new owners have done over the past two years have been distractions.

"What I see are actions aimed at diverting attention," Berger, now the boss of the DTM series, told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"Take the ban on grid girls, or the ban on changing the colour of one’s helmet. Meanwhile, we fall asleep in front of the TV," he said.

"Liberty Media is trying to make the sport more attractive, but if the show on the track is not good, it is useless," Austrian Berger added. "Honestly, I’m surprised there are still so many fans."

Berger also commented on the situation at his old team McLaren, with whom he shared a garage with Ayrton Senna in the early 90s.

Now, McLaren is struggling for performance and has just parted with its team boss Eric Boullier.

"It’s a bit painful for me to see what’s going on. Based on my experience, things do not work this way," he said.

"Perhaps I’m wrong, but for the moment, progress is slow. It’s not my business but things are starting to get very complicated," Berger added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC