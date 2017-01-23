Logo
F1 - Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus

"Thinking about balancing the team payments"


23 January 2017 - 09h26, by GMM 

F1’s new owner Liberty Media has indicated it is serious about taking away the $100 million bonus received by Ferrari each year.

Christian Sylt, an F1 business journalist, wrote in Forbes that the extra money received by the fabled Italian team on the basis of its status and history is double that given to Manor, which could collapse prior to the 2017 season.

Liberty CEO Greg Maffei indicates the situation is set to stop.

"Thinking about balancing the team payments, so they’re a little more balanced and creates more fairness, has to be weighed - in Ferrari’s mind, I would expect - by the fact that creating a great platform helps our sponsorship revenue, too, so there’s give-and-take," he said.

Maffei suggested that Ferrari has sufficient "enormous sponsorship revenue" to rely upon instead.



