F1 - Liberty eyes track changes to improve racing

"Some races are boring, so what?"


24 November 2017 - 10h17, by GMM 

Max Verstappen does not think Liberty Media should push for fundamental changes to be made to the circuits.

A report is circulating that claims the sport’s new owner thinks the racing would be better if there were more hairpins, wider tracks and a different asphalt type.

But Red Bull driver Verstappen said in Abu Dhabi: "I think we have to focus first on the cars, not the tracks.

"I think this year compared to last year you can see it’s more difficult to follow, so I think we first have to address that."

And amid Liberty’s apparent push to make fundamental changes, F1 purist Sebastian Vettel said his main wish is that "everybody calms down".

"Some races are boring, so what?" he said.

"I don’t think we need another new record for overtaking in every race. Overtaking should be an achievement and there’s a difficult balance, but as I said, sometimes you should just relax and calm down and accept a boring race," the Ferrari driver said.



