F1 - Liberty eyes F1 track resurfacing idea

The plan would make F1 "more exciting"


21 May 2018 - 17h01, by GMM 

Liberty Media might consider pushing race promoters to resurface their tracks in a bid to spice up formula one.

Greg Maffei, the Liberty CEO, told F1 business journalist Christian Sylt that the plan would make F1 "more exciting".

"There are a host of really simple things from when tracks get resurfaced, or tracks are rebuilt or renewed, that you have the right kind of surface so there is tyre degradation so that there are enough tyre changes to make it an interesting story," Maffei is quoted by The Independent.

But journalist Sylt wonders if the plan is realistic, as he said the cost of resurfacing a circuit is about $3.5 million.

Not just that, "the worst case scenario is that the tracks might have to give the red light to other race series" if the surface is made too abrasive, Sylt added.



