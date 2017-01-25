F1’s new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says.

Germany will not host a race in 2017, after talks with now former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone broke down.

So as F1’s new Liberty Media era began in earnest this week, German race hosts the Nurburgring and Hockenheim sounded more upbeat about the future.

"We are still keen to host a German grand prix at the Nurburgring," new managing director Mirco Markfort told Bild newspaper.

And Hockenheim’s Georg Seiler said: "I have heard that the new owners attach great importance to tradition. In this respect, I am looking forward to talks for the period from 2019."

Indeed, Brawn indicated that Germany cannot expect to be an eleventh hour addition to the 2017 calendar.

"Not that I know of. I don’t think there will be any changes," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But what I will say is that Germany is a traditional race, and we want to protect and preserve the legacy of formula one. Because it is one of the strengths of the sport," Brawn added.