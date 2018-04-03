Logo
Contact  

F1 - Liberty considers F1 ’qualifying race’

"Why don’t we set a maximum length for the races?"


3 April 2018 - 10h38, by GMM 

Liberty Media could be looking to shake up the grand prix weekend format.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that a new ’qualifying race’ could be held on Saturday that determines Sunday’s grand prix grid.

And that’s not all.

The German magazine said the new weekend format will begin with a ’public technical inspection’ on Friday, during which fans get to see the current cars up close.

"We don’t understand the whole hide-and-seek game with the cars anyway," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said.

"There are thousands of photos in circulation. That’s why we can show our cars right away."

That would take place before Friday practice sessions, which determine the grid for the 100 kilometre ’qualifying race’ on Saturday — with no limits for tyre and fuel use.

F1 legend Niki Lauda said: "Why don’t we set a maximum length for the races? Let’s say 100 or 90 minutes.

"Two hour races in Singapore and Monte Carlo are hard to sell if nothing happens," he added.



