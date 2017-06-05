Logo
F1 - Less extreme ’T-wings’ from now - Force India

"The triple-decker is the maximum for us"


5 June 2017 - 14h11, by GMM 

The ’T-wing’ craze stepped into a higher gear recently in Monaco.

Although the unpopular, TV antennae-style airbox wings have been banned for 2018, the cars turned out for the Monaco grand prix with more extreme designs than ever.

Having argued against the ’T-wing’ trend, Red Bull had a new double-decker version in Monaco, while Force India went one better with a triple-decker T-wing.

But Force India’s technical boss Andy Green told Auto Motor und Sport: "The triple-decker is the maximum for us.

"We built it specifically for this race, although perhaps we’ll use a variant of it in Singapore or Hungary. But on the other tracks, the T-wings will be smaller because they produce quite a lot of drag."



