Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce back

"The team is working really well and I know Kimi can do better"


21 April 2017 - 16h26, by GMM 

Former F1 driver JJ Lehto has tipped his Finnish countryman Kimi Raikkonen to bounce back in 2017.

With Ferrari’s title hopes high this year, team chiefs issued a warning about Raikkonen’s performance after Shanghai, amid rumours Daniel Ricciardo or Sergio Perez might be in the frame for his seat for 2018.

"I haven’t heard anything about what his problems have been, but Kimi did not have a very easy start to the season," Lehto, a former Ferrari test driver, told Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper.

"But the team is working really well and I know Kimi can do better," he added.

"When you start having problems, it can snowball quickly but once you get the small details sorted out things can start to work well again," Lehto said.

"After all, Kimi has definitely not lost his speed. Last year he drove really well and that doesn’t suddenly disappear over one winter."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1