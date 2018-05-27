F1 looks set to move on, following a controversy about the questionable legality of Ferrari’s 2018 car.

There have been separate questions asked about the legality of Ferrari’s battery and turbocharger setup, but recent checks including in Monaco gave the Maranello team a green light.

"At the FIA’s request, Ferrari made changes to the energy management system and it is now impossible for more battery power than is allowed to be smuggled past the sensor," Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

An FIA source confirmed: "We are satisfied with what was presented to us."

Rumours a team might lodge an official protest have therefore subsided, not only because FIA president Jean Todt would be reluctant to allow such a move.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul thinks the real problem is the technical regulations.

"We need simpler technology in formula one," he said. "If even the FIA has trouble finding what’s happening, we are on the wrong track."