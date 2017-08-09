Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Legal issues forced Halo introduction - Horner

"It will be difficult to argue why it wasn’t there if it was available"


9 August 2017 - 14h40, by GMM 

Mercedes backed the FIA into a corner over the issue of cockpit protection in F1.

That is the view of Red Bull chief Christian Horner, who is no advocate of the governing body’s decision to mandate the controversial ’Halo’ solution for 2018.

A debate is raging about whether ’Halo’ is good or bad for F1, but Horner thinks it was Mercedes who backed the FIA into a corner.

"Mercedes came out with that concept (Halo) and it put the FIA in a difficult position," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"If we have an accident now and we don’t have Halo on the car, but it might have saved a life, then from a legal standpoint it will be difficult to argue why it wasn’t there if it was available," he said.

"That’s why we (Red Bull) developed the Aeroscreen — to try to solve the problem more aesthetically than this ’flip flop’.

"The FIA is now in a corner with only the Halo and no other option.

"My concern is that every racing formula down to karts will have to have this thing — where does it stop? I think that at a certain point, as a driver, you have to accept certain risks," Horner said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1