F1 news

F1 - Leclerc set for 2018 F1 debut - manager

"Charles is a unique driver"


1 September 2017 - 10h25, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc’s manager says he thinks the 19-year-old will be on the formula one grid next year.

Currently, the Monaco-born driver is dominating the Formula 2 championship and strongly backed by Ferrari.

Pascal Wehrlein, for instance, is openly expecting to be replaced at Sauber by a Ferrari junior next year.

Wehrlein is quoted by SID news agency at Monza as saying a switch to Formula E or a return to DTM are "possible".

"The most important thing would be to stay in formula one but I completely trust Mercedes and just concentrate on my job," the German added.

On pole position for his Sauber seat is Leclerc.

"Charles is a unique driver," Nicolas Todt, his manager, told France’s Canal Plus. "That is obvious.

"This year, his priority is to win the Formula 2 title, which is something very few drivers have managed to do on debut.

"My goal is that he gets to formula one next season," Todt added.

"I cannot say that this will definitely happen, but given Charles’ achievements in Formula 2, I think nothing will prevent his F1 debut in 2018."



