Charles Leclerc says he will not turn down the opportunity to drive for Ferrari in 2019.

Some believe the Monaco-born rookie, 20, is not ready to replace Kimi Raikkonen at the famous Maranello team.

But Leclerc said: "So far they haven’t told me anything.

"But ever since I was little I dreamed of driving for Ferrari. If an opportunity arises, I will never say no.

"So far I have not received the slightest indication that it will happen," he added.

Leclerc also said at Hockenheim that he feels ready to shape up against Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion, as his teammate.

"It would be a great challenge. At the same time, can you imagine how much I can learn and develop next to him?" he said.

Leclerc said he is not worried about those who say Vettel’s teammate will always be the ’number 2’.

"I have never driven for Ferrari so I don’t know if it’s really like that," he said.

"I am not completely in agreement with that philosophy, but it’s something that is far from me. Like I said, what I have to do today is focus on my work at Sauber."