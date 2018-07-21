Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc ready to jump at Ferrari seat

"So far they haven’t told me anything"


21 July 2018 - 11h32, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc says he will not turn down the opportunity to drive for Ferrari in 2019.

Some believe the Monaco-born rookie, 20, is not ready to replace Kimi Raikkonen at the famous Maranello team.

But Leclerc said: "So far they haven’t told me anything.

"But ever since I was little I dreamed of driving for Ferrari. If an opportunity arises, I will never say no.

"So far I have not received the slightest indication that it will happen," he added.

Leclerc also said at Hockenheim that he feels ready to shape up against Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion, as his teammate.

"It would be a great challenge. At the same time, can you imagine how much I can learn and develop next to him?" he said.

Leclerc said he is not worried about those who say Vettel’s teammate will always be the ’number 2’.

"I have never driven for Ferrari so I don’t know if it’s really like that," he said.

"I am not completely in agreement with that philosophy, but it’s something that is far from me. Like I said, what I have to do today is focus on my work at Sauber."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC