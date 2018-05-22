Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc plays down Senna, Schumacher comparisons

"I try to ignore this sort of thing"


22 May 2018 - 10h38, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc has played down any comparisons being made between him and true F1 greats.

The Monaco-born driver made his formula one debut this year with Sauber amid suggestions he is set to become a future Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna.

"Of course it’s a great honour to be associated with those names already," Leclerc, 20, said ahead of his first home grand prix in the Principality.

"But I try to ignore this sort of thing because I still have a lot to learn in formula one," the Ferrari-backed reigning F2 champion added.

But even Alain Prost, a F1 legend and quadruple world champion, has praised Leclerc.

"That gives me a lot of confidence as well," Leclerc said in an interview with Blick newspaper. "We’ve known each other for a long time because he has a house in the south of France."

And he said duelling on track with another great like Fernando Alonso is also helping him.

"When you fight with such an aggressive driver and a two-time world champion, you will learn twice as much as you do with most other drivers," said Leclerc.

"And Fernando started at the back too, with Minardi," he smiled.

2018 actually didn’t start easily for Leclerc, but he says he is finally getting up to speed in formula one now.

"The more information you have about the car, the more confidence you get," he said. "Maybe that was missing in the first two races. You make mistakes.

"In addition, the jump from Formula 2 to formula one is much bigger than you can imagine. The tyre management is a science in its own right," Leclerc added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1