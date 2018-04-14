Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc needs more time in F1 - Vasseur

"Charles knew it would be difficult"


14 April 2018 - 16h48, by GMM 

Frederic Vasseur says Charles Leclerc will take some time to get up to speed in F1.

In Bahrain, it was Marcus Ericsson who scored Sauber’s breakthrough points of 2018, despite the fact that rookie Leclerc was earlier touted as the team’s new superstar.

"I do not take such a categorical position," boss Vasseur said in China.

"’Yesterday Marcus was nowhere, now he’s a superstar instead of Charles’. That’s all wrong," said the Frenchman.

"We talked a lot during the offseason and Charles knew it would be difficult because F1 is different from F2," Vasseur added.

So while reigning Formula 2 champion Leclerc will get time to shine, Vasseur said he is happy with Swede Ericsson.

"We were criticised when we decided to keep working with Marcus, but he progressed," Vasseur said.

"He trained hard in the offseason, dropping many kilograms. But the point was not his weight, but the fact that he demonstrated his determination."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1