F1 - Leclerc heads first day of F1 testing in Hungary

Vandoorne had run quicker than the Ferrari driver in the morning session


1 August 2017 - 18h08, by Olivier Ferret 

FIA Formula 2 Championship leader Charles Leclerc edged McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne to top the timesheet on day one of the final in-season test of the 2017 Formula One campaign.

Ferrari Academy driver Leclerc set a time of 1:17.746 in the closing moments of the session to beat Vandoorne’s best time by 0.088s. However, while the McLaren driver used purple-banded ultrasoft tyres to set his personal best, Leclerc’s P1 time came on soft compound Pirelli rubber.

Vandoorne had run quicker than the Ferrari driver in the morning session but the afternoon was not so kind, as he spent a long period in the garage as his team encountered technical woes. He managed to return to the track late in the session to record a time of 1:17.834

Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, just under a second off Leclerc’s pace. Carrying out tyre testing duties for Pirelli, the Finn put in a marathon shift in hot conditions to log the day’s largest lap total, with 155 laps on the board by the end of running.

Mercedes also gave GP3 racer George Russell an F1 test debut and the Briton seized the opportunity, finishing in fourth place with a time of 1:19.231. The 19-year-old also recorded 119 laps of the tight and twisting Hungaroring circuit.

With Felipe Massa withdrawing from the test due to the illness that prevented him from racing last weekend, Lance Stroll took over that the wheel for Williams and the Canadian also broke the century mark of laps, with a tally of 137. He finished in fifth place just over two seconds off the place and just three hundredths of a second clear of Force India’s Nikita Mazepin.

After lunch Mazepin handed over driving duties at Force India to DTM driver Lucas Auer, who finished the day in ninth place.

Seventh place on the timesheet went to Formula 2 driver Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian will tomorrow hand over at Renault to Robert Kubica who will drive take part in an F1 test for the first time since February 2011.

Toro Rosso’s Sean Gelael was eighth ahead of Auer and Haas junior driver Santino Santino Ferrucci, while Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen finished in 11th place.

The Dutch driver was restricted to the garage for most of the morning as his team solved an MGU-K issue but managed a handful of laps before the lunch break. He then had a trouble-free afternoon to eventually post a total of 58 laps. Sauber’s Gustav Malja finished in 12th place, 3.7s off the pace.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.746 98
02 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:17.834 72
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:18.732 155
04 George Russell Mercedes AMG 1:19.231 119
05 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.866 138
06 Nikita Mazepin Force India Mercedes 1:19.910 52
07 Nicholas Latifi Renault F1 1:20.302 54
08 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Renault 1:20.341 101
09 Lucas Auer Force India Mercedes 1:20.563 54
10 Santino Ferrucci Haas Ferrari 1:21.185 102
11 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:21.228 58
12 Gustav Malja Sauber Ferrari 1:21.503 108


