F1 - Leclerc ’has heard’ Ferrari rumours

"I have found the mentality to focus on what I'm doing"


27 June 2018 - 07h48, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc has admitted he hears the rumours about his future in formula one.

Many are tipping the 20-year-old reigning GP2 champion, under contract to Ferrari’s driver academy, to replace Kimi Raikkonen next year.

Sebastian Vettel would prefer if Raikkonen stays, but the German did admit that Monaco-born Leclerc has been impressive at Sauber.

"He doesn’t have the best car but he seems to be doing his job," said Vettel. "It’s really impressive."

And championship leader Lewis Hamilton also thinks Leclerc has impressed in 2018.

"He does a great job with what he has, which is what you expect a good driver to do," said the Mercedes driver.

Former F1 driver and now GPDA president Alex Wurz continued: "He knows what he is doing.

"At some point, Ferrari has to think about the future," he told the ORF broadcaster. "He (Leclerc) is really good man and a promise for the future."

Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur agrees: "Charles is doing a perfect job."

Leclerc admits that the attention as well as the paddock rumours are reaching his ears.

"The rumours? I have found the mentality to focus on what I’m doing and not listen to what happens around me.

"But yes, I have heard the rumours," he added.


