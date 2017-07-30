Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc eyes Sauber move for 2018

"In my career I have always taken it step by step"


30 July 2017 - 12h30, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc has admitted he is starting to look towards a possible move into F1 for 2018.

The 19-year-old from Monaco is currently dominating the Formula 2 series, and thanks to his ties to Ferrari is being linked with a move into F1 next year.

Some reports say a Haas or Sauber drive could be on the cards, but Leclerc said in Hungary that he is "calm" in the face of the speculation.

"In my career I have always taken it step by step, so now I am trying to win the Formula 2 title and then I would like to go to F1," he told Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Asked if, as a F1 team boss, he would sign him up for 2018, Leclerc answered: "I would, because I feel ready.

"Would I be willing to wait another year? I would prefer no, because if I win the F2 championship I cannot defend the title, so waiting would not help me."

The Sauber rumours have taken a big step forward in recent days, with the Swiss team cancelling its 2018 Honda deal and signing up with Ferrari instead.

Leclerc said: "The big dream is to wear red and I hope that one day it will become reality. But I also think of everything, as long as it is F1."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1