Charles Leclerc has been disqualified from the results of this afternoon’s qualifying session at the Hungaroring following scrutineering, where it was discovered that he was using a part which did not comply with the technical regulations.

The Monegasque driver had provisionally claimed his 7th pole position of the season, but post-session scrutineering discovered that his car used shims in the differential which did not comply with the material requirements laid out in the Dallara User Manual.

As such the race stewards had no choice but to disqualify the Ferrari Academy driver from the results of qualifying for a breach of Article 9.2 of the FIA Formula 2 Technical Regulations. A PREMA Racing representative confirmed that additional shims will comply with the material requirements.

Leclerc will be allowed to take part in tomorrow’s feature race, starting from the back of the grid. Oliver Rowland will now start the race in pole position, alongside title rival Artem Markelov.

Additionally Sergio Sette Camara was handed a 3 grid place penalty by the race stewards after being judged to have impeded Nicholas Latifi during the session.