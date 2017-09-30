Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc admits eyeing 2019 Ferrari seat

"Let’s see what options I have at the end of the year"


30 September 2017 - 10h43, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc has admitted he has an eye on a potential Ferrari seat for 2019.

The young Monaco-born driver has revved up his chances of a 2018 debut with a series of Friday appearances for Sauber, the Ferrari-powered Swiss team.

Along with Antonio Giovinazzi, Leclerc is Ferrari’s top junior driver and the Italian marque says it is trying to find the pair seats for next year.

Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur, however, said at Sepang that he wants Leclerc to focus on trying to win the Formula 2 title over the next two months for now.

"I think he has to be focused on the last part of the championship, win the title and then we will see for next year," said the Frenchman.

Leclerc agrees that there is "nothing concrete" set up for 2018 yet.

"(Manager) Nicolas (Todt) and Ferrari talk a lot, but they think I should focus on Formula 2 — and I’m quite happy with that," said the 19-year-old in Malaysia.

"I’m sure Ferrari and Nicolas will do everything to find the best option for me in 2018."

One of those options is Super Formula, the Japanese series that this year’s GP2 champion Pierre Gasly contested before getting his full-time F1 debut for 2018.

Leclerc said of the Super Formula option: "I would prefer not to.

"Let’s see what options I have at the end of the year, but I hope I do not have to go to Japan."

Leclerc is clearly pushing for the 2018 Sauber seat, and after that his ideal scenario would be replacing Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari.

"Any driver who has a chance to drive for Ferrari would take it," he said.

"As I said, right now I’m focused on Formula 2, then I’ll do next season, and after that I’ll think about 2019. But of course I will do my best to be in a top team as quickly as possible."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1