Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc-Raikkonen rumours heat up in France

"I cannot believe this eighth place, it’s magical"


24 June 2018 - 09h15, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc seems destined to move into a Ferrari seat for 2019.

Speculation is now rife that the Italian team intends to part with 38-year-old Kimi Raikkonen at the end of the year and call up its junior driver from Sauber.

At Paul Ricard, the highly rated rookie Leclerc, 20, qualified eighth in his Sauber, just two places behind Raikkonen.

"I cannot find words," the Monaco-born driver told Sky Italia.

"It was like starting from scratch because we totally changed the car. I knew what I wanted and the engineers understood what I needed.

"I cannot believe this eighth place, it’s magical," Leclerc added.

As for the rumours of a 2019 Ferrari seat, he said only: "I am focused only on now, but I am inspired by Sebastian (Vettel)."

Finn Raikkonen is also being coy amid the speculation.

"There is always a lot of talk every year, and now it’s happening again," he said.

"You’d have to ask those people who write these things. It’s not really my concern," Raikkonen added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC