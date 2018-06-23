Logo
F1 - Le Castellet, FP3: Bottas quickest in rain-disrupted session in France

Very little running at the Paul Ricard


23 June 2018 - 14h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas went quickest in a rain-disrupted final practice for the French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

The Finn was one of a handful of drivers who completed a lap in mostly dry conditions at the start of a session that began under threatening skies. He set a time of 1:33.666, to head Renault’s Carlos Sainz by 1.2 seconds, with Sauber’s Charles Leclerc just over six hundredths of a second further back.

Behind them, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was reporting drops of rain, though the German was able to cross the line in a time of 1:36.365 despite some nervous moments. The conditions then quickly worsened forcing a clutch of drivers to nervously tiptoe back to the pit lane on dry tyres.

With weather forecasters reporting that there would be no change in conditions before the end of the session, and with more rain likely, teams then elected to protect their weekend allocation of four sets of intermediate tyres and three sets of full wet tyres by staying in their garages.

Ten minutes before the clock ran out on the hour-long session, Fernando Alonso decided to test the conditions, steering his McLaren on track on full wet tyres. As the rain continued to fall he was joined by the Williams cars of Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin and in the final minutes before the chequered flag by the Toro Rossos of Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:33.666 3
02 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:34.953 3
03 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:35.012 5
04 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:36.365 4
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:36.756 5
06 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:37.547 4
07 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:38.317 5
08 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:38.450 3
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:39.641 4
10 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.738 3
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.087 4
12 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:40.743 3
13 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:49.711 3
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 2:02.399 4
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 2:04.093 5
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 1
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda -:—.--- 3
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 1
19 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 -:—.--- 2
20 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 3

