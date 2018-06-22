Logo
F1 - Le Castellet, FP1: Hamilton quickest in France

As Ericsson’s session ends with fiery crash


22 June 2018 - 13h30, by Olivier Ferret 

Lewis Hamilton topped the opening practice timesheet as France returned to the Formula 1 calendar following an absence of a decade, the defending world champion edging Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by a tenth of a second at the Circuit Paul Ricard. The session ended in spectacular fashion, with Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson crashing out and his car catching fire.

The Swedish driver lost control of his Sauber C37 midway through Turn 11 and slid sideways across the run-off area into the barriers. As the car came to rest the rear end burst into flames. As marshals race to extinguish the fire, Ericsson quickly exited the car, just before the session ended.

There were a number of similar offs during the session as teams experimented with set-up options, with Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley, Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen, and McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne all had off-track excursions early in the session at Turn 6, while Sauber’s Charles Leclerc had a moment at Turn 11.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo led the way after 20 minutes with a time of 1:34.956. He then improved to a time of 1:33.691 using soft tyres. Räikkönen took over at the top as the session reached the half-hour mark before the Australian put in a series of quick laps to set a time of 1:32.576 that put him more than half a second ahead of Bottas.

The Finn bolted on a set of ultrasoft tyres just ahead of the final half hour of the session and that allowed him to get past Ricciardo with a time of 1:32.566.

Bottas was outpaced by team-mate Hamilton, however, with the Briton setting a time of 132.231 to take top spot.

The dropped Ricciardo to third place, with the Australian finishing just under three tenths of a second behind Hamilton. There was then an almost four tenths of a second gap to Räikkönen, with Sebastian Vettel in fifth place, a further 0.169s behind his team-mate.

Romain Grosjean took best of the rest status for Haas with sixth place, a second behind Hamilton. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a less successful session than his team-mate, with the Dutchman spending much of the session in the garage. He took to the track for the last half hour of running and rose to P7 ahead of Toro Rosso’s French driver Pierre Gasly.

Force India’s Sergio Perez took ninth place with a time of 1:33.719, almost 1.5s behind Hamilton, with the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen rounding out the top 10.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:32.231 25
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:32.371 29
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:32.527 25
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.003 23
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:33.172 19
06 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:33.318 22
07 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:33.331 15
08 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:33.685 23
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:33.719 26
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:34.108 23
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:34.258 25
12 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.484 14
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:34.513 21
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:34.592 21
15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:34.664 25
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:34.862 20
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:34.881 28
18 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:34.993 24
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:35.021 24
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:35.105 25

