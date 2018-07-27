Niki Lauda will miss a second consecutive race this weekend in Hungary.

The red cap wearing F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman was a notable absentee at Hockenheim a week ago.

It emerges that Lauda was in bed in his home in Ibiza with the flu. And a source in Hungary confirmed that the 69-year-old will also not be in Hungary for this weekend’s race.

Lewis Hamilton may not mind. The Briton had a horror qualifying at Hockenheim in Lauda’s absence, but then drove through the field to win and re-take the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel.

Asked if it was a turning point, the Mercedes driver said: "There are a lot more points to get and there will be a lot more turning points."

That is despite the fact that Ferrari now has arguably the faster car, thanks particularly to its powerful and controversial engine.

"This has always been a difficult race for us," said Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

"I can only hope that we can fight with Ferrari and Red Bull."

Ferrari’s two drivers did not speak to the media on Thursday as a result of the death of president Sergio Marchionne.