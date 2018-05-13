Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda tips Mercedes to keep drivers

"We have no time pressure"


13 May 2018 - 13h58, by GMM 

Niki Lauda says he is confident Mercedes will head into 2019 with the same drivers.

Currently, talks with Lewis Hamilton have been delayed and there is speculation Valtteri Bottas might be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo, a Mercedes junior, or even Fernando Alonso.

But boss Toto Wolff played down the Alonso rumours.

"I think he’s a great driver," he said, "and if the fallout of the previous relationship did not exist then I think he would have ten championships."

Wolff may be referring to Alonso’s broken paddock relationships as a result of his previous stints at McLaren-Mercedes and Ferrari.

He explained: "F1 has become a game of relationships and a long-term strategy is needed. And I think Fernando may still be suffering from things that happened ten years ago, even if he is a different person now."

Meanwhile, referring to Hamilton’s delayed contract, team chairman Lauda told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "We have no time pressure. It will 110 per cent happen.

"We have agreed on everything, but whether he signs now or in three weeks doesn’t matter," he added.

And when asked about Bottas’ similarly expiring contract, Lauda said: "In the last three races he was faster than Lewis.

"If you look at him objectively, he is doing really well. Rosberg-like," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1